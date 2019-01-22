Sabarimala proves a boom for KSRTC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has achieved a record collection of Rs 45.2 crore during its 43 days of Sabarimala special services. Compared to the previous year collection in the Mandala-Makaravilakku season (2017-18), which was Rs 15.2 crore, this year the collection has tripled.

After getting permission for the first time to conduct monopoly service from Nilackal to Pampa during the Sabarimala season, the KSRTC garnered a revenue of Rs 31.2 crore by operating the chain services. Whereas, a revenue of `14 crore was collected from other long-route Sabarimala services.

During the past 43 days, the corporation had deployed 99 non-AC buses, 44 AC buses and 5 e-buses to conduct Pamba-Nilackal chain services and 70 buses were deployed for long route services. Whereas about 1,000 buses were operated only for Makaravilakku. For the first time, this year the corporation has arranged a QR code system due to which it was able to track the number of devotees who visited the shrine.

The conductor-less service conducted by KSRTC using the digital ticketing system has garnered major profit at a time of financial crisis. In the previous years more than 100 vehicle accidents and other casualties were reported during the season. But this year no such incident was reported, said KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary.