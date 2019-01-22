Home States Kerala

SC dismisses urgent hearing of review petitions on Sabarimala verdict

Over 50 review petitions are filed against the earlier decision of the SC given on September 28 last year, which lifted the ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into Sabarimala.

Sabarimala

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed urgent hearing of pleas seeking review of the judgment allowing women of all ages to enter Lord Ayyappa shrine in Kerala's Sabarimala.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the review petitions would not be heard in January as one of the judges, Justice Indu Malhotra, is on leave.

Reportedly, over 50 review petitions have been filed against the earlier decision of the apex court given on September 28 last year, which lifted the ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into the premises of Sabarimala.

Following the decision of the top court, Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests challenging the verdict. As many as 3505 protesters have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out in the state, while around 529 cases have been registered across the state.

In November last year, BJP's Kerala unit general secretary K Surendran called the apex court's decision to hear the merits of the review petitions in an open court a victory for the protesters.

Nearly four months after the apex court's verdict, two women- Bindu and Kanakadurga, both aged below 50, entered the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers on January 2. 

