State has the sixth worst debt position

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala with a fiscal deficit (as a percentage of GSDP) of 3.4 per cent has the sixth worst debt position. Worse, the state has the average fiscal deficit of 3.9 per cent during FY13 to FY17, overshooting the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act) limit of three per cent. The state has a worrying debt ratio of 30 per cent, it said.

The debt ratio measures a state’s outstanding debt against its income or GSDP. It gauges the ability of the state to repay its debt, and hence the state’s overall economic health. A lower ration is seen as more favourable.

