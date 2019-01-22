Home States Kerala

Kerala to submit report on projects for World Bank funding by Feb-end

Last October, the World Bank had said it was looking to extend support of up to $500 million to Kerala’s comprehensive flood recovery efforts and to build greater resilience to future shocks.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government is preparing a detailed report on the funding requirement of various projects for rebuilding the state post the mid-August floods. Principal Secretary Venu V and CEO of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board K M Abraham are preparing the report in consultations with various ministries to map the flood losses and the infrastructure and related projects to be built or rebuilt. The report is expected to be submitted to World Bank in February or early March. By assessing the losses and required projects, the government can estimate the funds it would need for the exercise. 

A joint team of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had earlier pegged the losses at over 25,000 crore. While the two agencies had verbally committed to lending funds to the tune of $500 million each, Venu told ‘Express’ that no decision had been taken on an amount they would release to the state.

“Once the report is submitted to World Bank, it would call a donor meeting – either in Thiruvananthapuram or Delhi – in which ADB and other international agencies, including German funding agencies, will participate,” Venu said. Venu said the World Bank will generally fund for overall development, while ADB will finance only on a project basis. 

Last October, the World Bank had said it was looking to extend support of up to $500 million to Kerala’s comprehensive flood recovery efforts and to build greater resilience to future shocks. “The support is subject to the Government of India’s formal request and will have to be approved by the World Bank Board of Governors,” it had said.

As an immediate step, World Bank reallocated up to $55 million from its current portfolio of projects in India to support the state’s reconstruction investments. Francis Mathew, a former senior Financial Controls Specialist with ADB, said ADB has three types of lending: Project loans (for specific projects), policy lending (for government budget support) and result-based lending (for specific projects, but disbursed into the government’s consolidated fund, which was introduced recently). 

Apart from these, ADB also has emergency lending for natural disaster recovery with liberal repayment terms. “I feel the government should negotiate for INR (Indian rupee) loans from ADB.  Given the depreciating history of the rupee, borrowing in USD will cost our state dearly, proving more expensive than domestic borrowing,” he said.

