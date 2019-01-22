Home States Kerala

State’s economy shows a dip after the floods, says Chief Minister

Economist Prabhat Patnaik, the chief guest, emphasised the need for formulating a Disaster Management Commission in the country.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the inauguration of the ‘International Conference on Restructuring Kerala Economy: Alternative Prospects’ at the Kerala University senate hall in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The overall economic growth rate of the state has shown a drastic dip owing to the negative effects on the tourism industry due to the floods last year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating a three-day international seminar at University of Kerala organised by the Centre for Alternative Economics on ‘Alternative ways to rebuild the economic condition of the state’.   

“At this stage, our state needs a strong comeback by adopting a comprehensive development model. The academic community can largely contribute to the economic development of the state. Besides, the government gives priority on fund collection and investment from NRKs through KIIFB funds as part of rebuilding the state,” Pinarayi said.  

He also said the government would give due consideration to Coastal Highway Development, National Waterway project and encouraging electronic vehicles in the state as it would directly help grow the state’s economy.  Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai presided over the function while A Abdul Salim, Head of Department, Economics, delivered a lecture.   

Economist Prabhat Patnaik, the chief guest, emphasised the need for formulating a Disaster Management Commission in the country. He said a commission could directly control the fund releasing mechanism to the states which is affected by a natural disaster. He also criticised the formation of GST council and he said it was nothing but a challenge to the Federal system. 

Economist M A Oommen said a large amount of tax evasion in the state led to the poor economy. KU syndicate members K H Babujan, S Naseeb, Lenin Lal and Shijukhan spoke on the occasion. The seminar will conclude on Wednesday.

