Home States Kerala

Talk, text on mobile phone while driving: Cops in Kerala look elsewhere

Those who use mobile while driving cite Kerala HC ruling: Talking on the mobile phone while driving is not an offence, unless it’s established the driver’s actions endangered public safety.

Published: 22nd January 2019 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The sight of a youngster maneuvering his gearless scooter singlehandedly, with his other hand busy browsing his mobile phone made a scary sight for Perumbavoor Joint Road Transport Officer Shefiq Basheer Ahammed. Before he could stop the youth, his scooter rammed the vehicle in front of him as he failed to apply brake, leaving him seriously injured.

The accident occurred at Onnaam Mile on the Perumbavoor-Aluva route. This is just one incident as more and more motorists talk and text on their mobile phones while driving/riding, even when the policemen are watching.

The police, nowadays, are not bothered to book them. They cite a Kerala High Court ruling which said: “Talking on the mobile phone while driving is not an offence, unless it’s established the driver’s actions endangered public safety.”

‘Offenders’ cite court order while arguing with police

Even if the cops stop a motorist when they feel he is putting other’s lives at risk, he/she gets into an argument with them by mentioning the High Court order. The Court had ruled against booking a person under Section 118 (e) of the Kerala Police Act by observing that “In the absence of a statutory provision to hold that use of mobile phone while driving or riding a vehicle would amount to a dangerous act or it affects public safety, it’s not possible to invoke the Act.”

Ever since the judgment was made on May 16, 2018, the police seem reluctant on booking those people who use mobile phone while driving even though they feel the “offenders” are on the rise. Indian Institute of Road Safety Director Upendra Narayanan said use of mobile phone while driving is one of the main reasons for increasing road accidents. “We need to have tough laws to penalise the offenders,” he said.

A police officer said they used to invoke Section 118 (E) to book motorists earlier. “There are Section 184 of MV Act and Section 279 of the IPC now, but they aren’t severe compared to Section 118 (E).” State Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar begged to differ saying, “Police can book motorists under Section 184,” he said.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said: “The police have been running extensive awareness campaigns to sensitive people against using mobile phones while driving. We’re using sections other than 118 (E) to book offenders. Once the Centre passes the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2017, we’ll have a tough law against usage of mobile phones while driving.” 

Though accidents due to use of mobile phones while driving have increased in the last couple of years, the state police data on different causes for accidents in 2017 do not show it as a reason even though it has a category under the subhead “Other reasons” which show 560 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
texting texting while driving use of mobile phones while driving Mobile phones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp