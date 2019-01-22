Vellapally Natesan blames upper caste lobby for Sabarimala protests

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: SNDP general secretary Vellapally Natesan came down heavily on upper caste lobby for fomenting protest in Sabarimala agitation against women entry. "The decisions are taken by people who consider themselves as lords. A king, a person from Changanasseri and a head priest of Sabarimala are behind the protest," said Natesan in a press meet held at Kollam on Tuesday.

He said that the issue revealed the truth behind the equipment-distance policy of NSS. "NSS always had a preference and people now realised it," he said.

Natesan said he did not participate in the 'Ayyappa bhakta sangamam' held at Thiruvananthapuram the other day, as it had a political motive.

He said he was lucky not to have participated as it was a union of upper castes and lacked any representation of backward castes. According to him, BJP would gain some votes in Sabarimala issue at the cost of Congress and nothing would affect the chances of LDF.

He supported the government in the issue saying that it was the duty of a government to implement the Supreme Court order. Making the political stand of SNDP, the union will not support any party in the election. "They cannot trick us by projecting a Senkumar or a Babu," he said.

According to Natesan temples were controlled by upper caste who form about 95 per cent. He said it was high time this trend changed.