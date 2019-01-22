Home States Kerala

MG University researchers end strike as syndicate gives in to demands after 12 days

The university agreed to provide a monthly fellowship of Rs 2,500 for MPhil students with retrospective effect from the academic year 2017-18.

Published: 22nd January 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

The indefinite strike launched by the MGU research students was called off on Monday (Photo | Facebook)

By Bechu S
Online Desk

The indefinite strike launched by the research students of the Kottayam-based Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) was called off on Monday following a meeting between varsity authorities and the students' representatives.

The university agreed to provide a monthly fellowship of Rs 2,500 for MPhil students with retrospective effect from the academic year 2017-18. The administration will also bring in place a proportionate increase in fellowship for MPhil and PhD students in accordance with the hike in UGC and CSIR fellowships.

The indefinite strike was launched on January 10, under the combined leadership of the MGU units of the All Kerala Research Scholars Association (AKRSA) and Students Federation of India (SFI), demanding timely distribution of fellowships to the research scholars.

"MG University has received the Chancellor's Award for the best university in Kerala two times in a row. A NAAC team that recently visited had given it an A grade. But still, it's the treatment of researchers that is condemnable. It is the only varsity in Kerala which was not giving scholarships to MPhil students. We have been raising this issue with the authorities for over 5 months now but no action was taken. Hence we were forced to launch the indefinite strike on January 10," Arun KM, the district secretary of the SFI said.  

Following the meeting, it was also decided to constitute a committee, consisting of the Vice-Chancellor and two members each from the syndicate and students’ wing, to study the issues related to the fellowship distribution. The meeting was attended by vice Chancellor in-charge Sabu Thomas, syndicate members R Pragash, A Jose and Tomichan Joseph.

"Last year the university selected 12 out of the 40 students pursuing PhD at the campus to offer fellowship. Even these students didn't receive any money on time. Payments are pending since the 2016-17 academic year," said Gopikrishna VG, state convenor of the AKRSA. Gopikrishna and Vijeesh V have been elected as the student's nominee to be a part of the five-member committee, which will meet in two weeks time to sort out the remaining issues.

It was the fifth time that the student's representatives and the University officials met as the first four talks failed to yield any solutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi University MG University SFI AKRSA MG University syndicate Research students Student strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp