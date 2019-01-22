Vigilance squad conducts surprise checks at police stations in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Vigilance has conducted surprise checks at various police stations across the state on Tuesday morning. The lightning inspection began on Tuesday at 10.30 am and is still progressing.

The inspection, based on the directives by Vigilance director BS Mohammed Yasin, is being carried out to find out whether police officers have illicit relationships with sand, quarry, lobby cases and also is there any unauthorised quarries, sandbanks functioning within the police station limits.

As part of the inspection, the vigilance squads will also check whether proper investigations are taking place in cases related to money transactions. Also, it will check whether there are illegitimate relationships between officers and lawyers in cases related to vehicle accidents.