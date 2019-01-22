Home States Kerala

With allspice berries,  this Wayanad farmer sends out a different aroma

Indian Institute of Spices Research scientist Lijo Thomas said it takes four to five years to get produce from allspice after planting the saplings, which is why most farmers did not take to it.

Allspice berries

Allspice berries (Photo | Ebay)

KOZHIKODE:  As its name rightly signifies, allspice gives the taste and feel of all spices in the world to food lovers. It has an attraction in itself, but not all farmers are keen when it comes to cultivating it. However, one man from Wayanad has been relentlessly into it and reaping success for more than two decades.

Jayanthan

The crop caught the attention of T D Jayanthan, 47, in 1993. His perseverance paid off and he now owns more than 100 allspice trees and gets an average of 15 kilograms of dried berries from these trees. In 2018, the price of the dried allspice berries was Rs 650 per kg while it had touched Rs 1,200 in 2014.

Though allspice saplings were imported from Jamaica from 1800s, a real drive to make it popular became visible only in the early 1990s. Jayanthan too became enthusiastic after he bought 200 grams of ripe berries from an estate in Wayanad. 

Harvesting hardships, low price turned farmers away

Jayanthan said: “Back then, the saplings were sold for 300 per each one. Several people had started the cultivation, but they stopped because of low price and hardships in harvesting and treating the berries.” Indian Institute of Spices Research (ICAR) scientist (agriculture economics) Lijo Thomas said it takes four to five years to get produce from the plants after planting the saplings. “The long wait for getting returns turned the farmers away from allspice cultivation,” he added.

Jayanthan said the ripening time of allspice, during the rainy season in June, too has been a deterrent. “It was a setback because farmers cannot sundry berries due to lack of sunlight. So, gradually, they abandoned allspices farming and turned towards other crops,” he said.

Though Jayanthan has been cultivating allspice, he has other crops as well in his 10- acre land, which he inherited from his father. Also, he is selling allspice saplings to Kerala Agriculture University and farmers in high ranges hoping many others develop a liking for it. Just like him.

