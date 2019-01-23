Home States Kerala

Beware, Kerala motorists! Using HID lights may land you in trouble

The blinding beams from illegally fitted headlights may be ‘cool’ for some petrolheads, but they have proved to be life-threatening to other motorists.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has woken up to the dangers posed by high-intensity discharge (HID) lights, more popularly known as Xenon lights. The blinding beams from illegally fitted headlights may be ‘cool’ for some petrolheads, but they have proved to be life-threatening to other motorists.

In a recent move, Transport Commissioner  K Padmakumar issued an ultimatum to the motorists to remove the aftermarket (read illegally) fitted HID lamps from their vehicles by January 31 or face suspension of fitness permit and driving licence.

READ: HC orders removal of multicolour lights from contract carriages

“The HID lamps fitted illegally are causing several accidents. The high intensity light emitted from the such headlights blinds the motorists coming from the opposite side, causing mishaps. I have directed all Deputy Transport Commissioners and RTOs to take stringent action against those using illegal HID lamps," he said.

HID lamps: Transport Commissioner says action taken against violators

“If we find anyone using them after January 31, we will initiate steps to suspend the fitness certificate of the vehicle and the driving licence of the driver,” Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar told Express. The Commissioner said action has already been taken against violators. “As a start, we have removed the high-density lamps from the stage carriages. We will also check the vehicles when they come for fitness test. The third eye cameras will also help us detect high power headlights,” said Padmakumar.

Though the department had earlier initiated such a drive, lack of proper equipment to measure the luminance of the high beams had prevented MVD officers from taking action against some of the high-profile offenders. But newly acquired LUX metres help officers catch the violators. “Earlier, we could not prove the intensity of the light that emitted from the vehicle. To resolve this, we purchased LUX metres and distributed them to all RTOs. An intense drive to root out the problem will start in a couple of days,” said the Commissioner.

