Economic reservation on the cards in Kerala's professional colleges

Sovi Vidyadharan

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: With Parliament enacting the economic reservation law, all eyes are now on the state’s plans to implement it in the higher education sector. At present, the state has set aside 10 per cent seats for the Economically Backward among Forward Communities (EBFC) in some higher educational institutions such as government arts and science colleges and also in university departments.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told Express the government plans to extend it to professional colleges as well. “It was the previous LDF Government which set apart seats for economically weaker sections in arts and science colleges way back in 2008. Many economically weak students from among forward communities benefited from it. We are planning to extend the benefit to professional courses as well,” Jaleel said.

The Centre has already indicated it plans to increase 25 per cent seats in higher educational institutions to ensure the existing quota is not upset. Recently, the Union HRD Ministry has written to 40 Central universities and 77 higher education institutions under it to facilitate the quota roll out from the next academic year.

“We will consider increasing seats in professional colleges if the situation warrants,” Jaleel said when asked about the government’s plans to offset for the loss of seats for other communities once the new quota is created. However, legal experts have pointed seat increase will not offer a solution.

“For instance, if 100 seats are increased to 125, the same reservation principle will apply, which means each community will still be entitled to the quota prescribed for it,” said Adv George Poonthottam, former standing counsel of the University of Kerala. He added treating the new 10 per cent quota as a separate supernumerary unit too will not stand legal scrutiny.

According to Dr R Jayaprakash, former member of Kerala State Higher Education Council, the move by the Central and the state governments to implement the quota was nothing but an election gimmick. “What is needed is an improvement of the standards of higher education which are now in a mess. Addressing the deteriorating standards of professional courses, mainly engineering, may be an area the government can perhaps begin with,” he suggested.