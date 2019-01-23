Kerala HC orders removal of multicolour lights from contract carriages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed to remove all the unauthorised flexible LED lights, multicolour LED lights, halogen driving lamps, high-power audio system installed in the tourist buses and also all figures, writings displayed on the body of vehicles if they are allowed to be used as contract carriages. The court observed as per Rule 286 of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules, every vehicle shall be furnished with one or more electric lights adequate to give reasonable illumination throughout the passenger compartment and should not impair the forward vision of the driver.

The passenger compartment of a contract carriage cannot be fitted with continuously blinking multi-coloured LED lights, laser lights in order to convert it as a dancing floor. The use of such lights poses health issues to the passengers as well. The court pronounced the verdict while dismissing a slew of petitions lodged by All Kerala Contract Carriage Operators’ Association and other contract carriage owners challenging the notices given by the MVD officials directing them to remove these unauthorised installations from their vehicles.

The court also observed the installation of high-power audio system with multiple booster or power amplifiers, speakers and sub-woofers cannot be allowed in a motor vehicle, since the loud sound would not only impair the hearing of drivers and passengers, but also would cause distraction to other drivers and road users. Fixing high-power speakers or sub-woofers inside buses could not be permitted as it is a violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The court further noted that Sub-rule (1) of Rule 191 of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules provides that no advertising device, figure or writing shall be exhibited on any transport vehicle, same as may be specified by the state or Regional Transport Authority by general or specific order.

The exhibition of writings and figures on vehicles would cause distraction to the drivers of other vehicles, cyclists and even pedestrians on the public road. Driver distraction was one of the major causes of road accidents, the court observed, The court noted that Rule 100 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, which deals with safety glasses, says the glass of the windscreen and rear window of every motor vehicles shall always be maintained in such a condition the visual transmission of light is not less than 70 percentage.