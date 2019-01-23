Kerala State Higher Education Council opposes move to scrap engineering entrance exams

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposal by Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel to do away with engineering entrance examinations has drawn flak from top officers of the Higher Education Department and education experts.

However, a three-member committee formed by Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has recommended to the government to retain the entrance examinations. The committee will submit the recommendation on Wednesday and the government will have to take a final call.

Recently, Jaleel had proposed the engineering entrance examinations could be scrapped like in other states and the admissions should be based on only the marks obtained in the higher secondary examinations. At present, the candidates who appear for the entrance examination should pass Higher Secondary Examination, Kerala or equivalent examination with 50 per cent marks in Mathematics separately and 50 per cent marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together. Later, the rank obtained in the entrance examination will also be taken into account for the admission.

For admission under management quota in private self-financing engineering colleges or government controlled self-financing engineering colleges, candidates must have 45 per cent marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together.

The government’s proposal was following the demands from the management of self-financing engineering to amend the admission criteria to management quota seats for the BTech course. According to self-financing colleges’ association, more than 50 per cent of the seats were vacant for BTech in self-financing engineering colleges in the state last year.

As part of the proposal, the government had approached KSHEC for submitting a report on scrapping the examinations. The higher education council has constituted a three-member engineering committee led by educationist R V G Menon. The committee recommended not to do away with engineering entrance examinations as it could affect the admission of students from CBSE and ICSE curriculum.

Menon told Express the committee has recommended conducting engineering entrance examination as usual. “I have recommended conducting the examination. The committee found that doing away with entrance examination would affect the academic performance of the engineering students. It will affect the results and affect the admission of CBSE students in engineering colleges as the marks criteria are very much altered. Hence, the government should not stop the entrance examination,” he said.

KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese said the government would take a final call on the recommendation soon.

Meanwhile, the sources in the Higher Education Department said they would take an apt decision after studying the recommendation.

