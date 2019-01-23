KSRTC conductor appointment: Kerala HC reserves its order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its order in the petition filed by the candidates who received advice memo for the post of Reserve Conductors in KSRTC from the PSC rank list challenging the delay in the appointment.

The court directed the KSRTC to manage without the service of empanelled conductors who have not completed 10 years and 120 days of minimum service in a year and appoint those advised by the PSC. The directive was issued on a petition filed by the PSC rank holders.

Meanwhile, the court had granted the empanelled conductors who lost their job following the High Court order to implead in the case. The eliminated empanelled conductors pleaded that they would be appointed in the remaining posts of the conductors after filling the vacancies from the PSC rank list. The court reserved its order after hearing the arguments of the eliminated empanelled conductors and others.