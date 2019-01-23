KAS reservation: Post Sabarimala fiasco, Kerala's Left makes shrewd political move

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to grant reservation in all three streams of Kerala Administrative Service, a complete U-turn from its earlier stance, could well be termed as a calculated political move ahead of the general elections.

Post the Sabarimala fiasco, the Left front has been trying to garner support from the minorities and backward communities to make up the possible loss of vote share from the forward communities. Under pressure, the CPM has plunged into caste politics, may be for the first time, as a counter campaign.

There have been demands from various corners, including former bureaucrats, to bring in reservation for the second and third streams of KAS. Also, the State SC-ST Commission and Minority Commission had urged the government to make reservations applicable for the two streams.

The Chief Minister, however, had taken a clear stance against the same. The AG had given a legal opinion that reservation need not be made applicable here.

‘CPM must have realised that KAS could backfire’

Last month, replying to T A Ahmed Kabir in the Assembly, CM Pinarayi stated a decision had been made not to give reservation for the second and third streams. Sources say the government was misled by certain sections, who by interpreting it as ‘by-transfer’ appointment, ruled out reservation. Now with the Opposition UDF taking up the issue, the government began feeling the heat. At a time when the Left has been trying to make inroads into the backward communities, it cannot afford to keep a rigid stance, pointed out sources.

On Tuesday, state Law Minister A K Balan announced the decision after talks with the Chief Minister. “Necessary amendments would be made in the legislation. Since they are being brought in the rules, the subject committee should clear the same. We hope to bring it by the next Assembly session,” Balan told ‘Express’.

It was KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh who led an agitation demanding reservation across the streams in the KAS.

“With the Governor seeking explanation from the government and my agitation getting major support from various bodies representing backward communities, the government realised that it could prove costly. Backward communities and minorities turned against the government. The CPM must have realised that KAS could backfire, and that’s why the change in stance ahead of the Parliament election,” said Suresh.

Senior Left leaders feel that in the Sabarimala issue, the Front could end up losers on the electoral front. But it is also a fact the Left could not have taken any other stance.

“We could have a possible substantial loss of vote share from the forward communities. But the Left has been successful in making inroads into the minorities and certain backward communities,” said a senior Left leader.

The Left in Kerala had welcomed the economic reservation by the BJP government at the Centre. In this backdrop, the new move has more significance.