Sale of banned pesticides could be made criminal offence: Kerala Agriculture Minister

The pesticides used for spraying in paddy field in Thiruvalla (resulted in the deaths of two people) were banned in the state.

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers spraying pesticides in a field. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state government is looking at the possibility of making the use of banned pesticide a criminal offence, Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar has said.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting organised as part of the formation Agriculture Labour Welfare Fund Board, Sunil Kumar said: “The pesticides used for spraying in paddy field in Thiruvalla (which resulted in the deaths of two people) were banned in the state. So the government directed the Agriculture Department to close down the shop which sold the pesticide.”

“The government will take criminal procedures after receiving the report. The government allows sale of only those pesticides which are included in the list released by the Kerala Agriculture University. All other pesticides and weedicides are banned in the state,” Minister said.

"The government issued circular regarding the sale of pesticide in January first week. It asks the shop owners to exhibit the list of chemicals which are sold by them. It also emphasises to establish a vigilance squad led by agriculture assistant director in all district to examine the pesticide shops and conduct awareness programmes to agriculture labours,” the minister said.

