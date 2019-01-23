Kerala government will decide the economic ceiling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third stream is for the existing first gazetted post by appointing through transfers. Education qualification is a university degree and the age limit is 50 years. In the direct recruitment process, reservation policy is maintained. Last month, IUML MLA T A Ahmed Kabeer urged the Chief Minister to leave the recruitment process fully to the PSC and ensure reservation for all the streams while calling attention in the Assembly. The Kerala Minority Commission had also urged the government to extend reservation to second and third streams. When the government has sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General, it was reported there was no need to adopt a reservation policy in two streams. However, the government had categorically decided to grant reservation for all the three streams through special recruitment.

Law Minister AK Balan said it is the state’s prerogative to decide the financial ceiling for the reservation norms for the economically weaker sections in the society. “Even though the Centre has decided to implement economic reservation, we’ll also decide on the criteria of granting reservation to the beneficiaries in the state. We won’t copy the Centre’s guidelines. The LDF will make a political decision in this regard soon and would recommend the government on how it would be implemented in the state,” he said.

KAS reservation: Post Sabarimala fiasco, Kerala's Left makes shrewd political move

Balan also said the Centre has not explained the income limit for the reservation purpose. “If they come within the limit, we’ll decide accordingly,” Balan said. The Union Government has decided to grant 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. Although aimed at reserving 10 per cent seats in Central Government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections, the quota will mainly benefit the upper castes.

Govt will maintain the OEC list issued by the previous government Balan made it clear the Other Eligible Community (OEC) list issued by the previous government for the educational assistance for the backward community students will be maintained and the LDF Government has already spent 200 crore from the 359 crore for the grant.“We will remove anyone who is in the OEC list and we will ensure educational benefits to all in the list,” he said.

About Mata Amritananda Mayi’s participation in Sabarimala Karma Samithi’s Ayyappabhkatha Sangamam at Putharikandam ground, Balan said, “’Amma’ is Amma for all people. She should not be a well-wisher for a certain section of society. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s comment about her participation was his ‘deep concern’.”