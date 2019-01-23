Thought CM Pinarayi will act like a man, but he is worse than women: Congress' K Sudhakaran slammed for sexist remark

By Online Desk

KPCC Working President K Sudhakaran on Wednesday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is "worse than women" when it comes to running his office.

The party strongman from Kannur was speaking at a UDF protest meet at Kasargod, where he slammed the CM for poor administration. He condemned the LDF government of derailing the post-flood rebuilding projects and added that Pinarayi is worse than women at his job.

"When Pinarayi Vijayan entered the office, I thought he will do something like a man, but it turns out he is worse than women," he said.

Ironically, he made the controversial statement on the same day of Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as the Congress General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

K Sudhakaran in October had made another controversial remark when he had said menstruation is an impurity. "This is a belief from the pre-Constitution era and the Constitution must uphold and protect it. No woman, if she is is a true devotee, would go on a Sabarimala pilgrimage because of the Supreme Court verdict," he had said.

Earlier this month, Kerala BJP general secretary K Surendran has also come under fire for ridiculing a vagina-shaped entrance to an event, which he said, was made for CM Vijayan.

In a similar incident in December last year, 'Janmabhoomi', the mouthpiece of the Kerala unit of the BJP, has come under fire for using a casteist slur against Kerala CM.