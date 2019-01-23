YouTube help and never-say-die attitude: Paralyzed umbrella man's inspiring story

Express News Service

Kozhikode: He is paralyzed from the waist down but his dreams have no limits -- he wants to see the world and help the needy. Meet 40-year-old Rajeesh, a Class X dropout from Edachery in Vadakara, who is scripting an inspiring life story.

For the last five years, Rajeesh has been making umbrellas, soaps, detergent products and eco-friendly paper pens at his house for sale after learning the trade by watching tutorials on YouTube. What's more, he is also training bedridden and paralyzed persons to make the products and earn a livelihood.

Rajeesh became paralyzed after meeting with an accident when he was working as a carpenter in Sharjah in 2009. The eldest son in his family, he was the breadwinner. Initially, he struggled to cope but then the dreamer in him took over.

"I didn't want to give up on account of my physical condition," Rajeesh said. In rainy Kerala, umbrellas turned out to be his inspiration.

"I started by making umbrellas on an experimental basis and sold around a hundred. The attempt was a great success and that has continued. I began making more items like eco-friendly paper pens, phenyl, detergent powder and detergent cakes," he said. These are being sold door to door under the brand name 'ARZ'.

Rajeesh has now realised the need to have a brand name for his umbrellas too. "People always want quality products at the lowest price and they are also attracted by branded items. So, I am going to bring them under a brand name," he added.

His dream of travelling around the world is what is driving him. "I am already driving to many nearby places in my automatic wheelchair and on a customised scooter. But I want to visit more tourist spots," he said.

Don't be surprised if you bump into him someday!