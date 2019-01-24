Home States Kerala

AYUSH Conclave to give fillip to ayurveda

KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development KK Shailaja with CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Facebook photo)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The five-day International AYUSH Conclave (IAC) commencing on February 15 is expected to give a fillip to the ayurveda sector in the state. During the conclave, the state is likely to sign MoUs with various countries for promoting ayurveda and related wellness services.

International marketing of AYUSH products, manufacturing of herbs and its export are also on the cards. Sources said though some countries have already approached the state for signing an MoU with them, the state AYUSH Department has decided to examine the viability of such proposals first.

“Some countries already approached us. However, we are yet to take a decision. Simply signing an MoU won’t serve the purpose. A thorough vetting is needed on its practicality. We will examine the legal aspects, too,” the sources said.

It is said the requests for international collaboration mainly pertain to associating with ayurveda institutes and state’s public sector units Pharmaceutical Corporation (Indian Medicines) Kerala Ltd (Oushadhi) and Kerala State Homoeopathic Co-Operative Pharmacy (HOMCO).

Health Minister KK Shailaja said: “Signing of MoUs might take place during the conclave. It will be premature to get into such details now.” She said the state was looking forward to exporting herbal products to potential destinations with a special emphasis on South Asia and West Asia.

Shailaja said though the state had the potential to mark its presence at the global level in terms of ayurveda, it was found countries like Sri Lanka were way ahead of it. “Promotion of medicinal herbs is the key. It could also become a livelihood for people. It is with this aim a farmers’ meet has been arranged during the conclave. At the meet, farmers will be given inputs on cultivation of medicinal plants, their commercialisation and conservation. They will also be trained in sustainable farming,” Shailaja said.

IAC chief coordinator Dr M Subash said in the long run, the plan will be to engage Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers in medical herb cultivation. He said the LSG Leaders’ Meet will help in bolstering such activities.

