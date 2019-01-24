Home States Kerala

Writer KR Meera lauds Priyanka for 'leading a party of men with a spine' in dig at state Congress 

The writer's post criticises the Kerala leadership of the Congress for its misogynist stand on the one hand while celebrating Priyanka's feminine identity on the other. 

Noted Malayalm writer KR Meera (L) and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (Facebook Photos)

A day after Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC working president K Sudhakaran were slammed for making sexist comments in public, noted writer KR Meera attacked the grand old party through a sarcastic Facebook post.

Kerala Sahitya Academy Award winner Meera wished Priyanka Gandhi success on becoming the general secretary of 'a party of men with a spine', referring to a statement made by Chennithala on Wednesday.

The novelist's post criticised the Kerala leadership of the Congress for its misogynist stand on the one hand while celebrating Priyanka's feminine identity on the other. 

"Best wishes to Priyanka Vadra - granddaughter of Indira, daughter of Rajiv and Sonia, sister of Rahul, mother of Miraya and Raihan - the one with many more identities in private life - the woman with her granny's grit and mom's liveliness, upon becoming the general secretary of a historically famous party of men spines," she wrote. 

As a prologue to the sarcastic post, Meera also included the controversial statements of both Chennithala and Sudhakaran.

"There are no men with a spine in the current cabinet. Men will bring development after the next elections," opposition leader and Harippad MLA Chennithala was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

READ | Thought Pinarayi will act like a man, but he is worse than women: K Sudhakaran slammed for sexist remark

Sudhakaran, attending a UDF protest meet at Kasargod had said, "When Pinarayi Vijayan entered the office, I thought he will do something like a man, but it turns out he is worse than women."

Ironically, both the statements were made on the same day of Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. 

TAGS
sexism KR Meera Priyanka Gandhi KPCC Ramesh Chennithala K Sudhakaran

