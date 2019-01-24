Children from Kozhikode juvenile homes to march at R-Day Parade

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a novel initiative, children from various juvenile shelter homes will march with the regular contingent at the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Kozhikode district. The Kozhikode city police have decided to include 30 children from government-run shelter homes for the march.

A platoon of 30 children - 15 girls and an equal number of boys - will take part in the parade to be held at Captain Vikram ground, West Hill, on Saturday. The juvenile wing under the city police has come out with the initiative to instill a sense of pride and confidence among shelter home inmates, a source from the police said.

“All the 30 students are being given special marching practise along with other contingents. Special uniforms will also be provided to the children on Republic Day,” a police officer said, adding, it is for the first time in the state that inmates of shelter homes are participating in the R-Day Parade.