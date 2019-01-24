Church writes to Sister Lucy again; asks why journalist stayed with her

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tightening its grip on Sr Lucy Kalapura, who had stood against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Catholic Church on Wednesday sent her another letter seeking an explanation for her “disobedience against the Church”.

This time, her “violation” of the rule of the cloister by allowing a journalist to stay with her, going out late in the evening and coming back late at night without permission are her newly-added ‘sins’.

The letter, dated January 18 and written by Sr Ann Joseph, Superior General, Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), has asked Sr Lucy to explain her actions in writing and also give reason why further canonical process not be taken against her, before February 6.

The letter notes, “You (Sr Lucy) have been repeatedly appearing on social media and before TV channels since September 20, 2018, without the knowledge of your superiors. You are belittling the Catholic Church and the FCC by making false accusations. You are going out late in the evening and are returning late at night without permission, which is against the religious disciplines of FCC.”

It adds: “You violated the rule of the cloister by allowing a journalist to stay in your room for a night. You made monetary transactions for publishing the book – which exceeds the amount even the FCC Superior General can use for extraordinary expenditure – without permission. This is a grave infringement of the vows of poverty and obedience.”

The latest letter was sent after Sr Lucy failed to respond to a previous warning letter sent by Sr Ann earlier this month.

Will reply to the letter: Nun

This time, Sr Lucy has decided to reply to the Superior General’s letter. “The accusations they have levelled against me are false. I will give a proper explanation. I have already started drafting it. ,” she said.

She said the journalist was her relative’s daughter who had come to see her. “She could not stay in the guest room due to a miscommunication,” Sr Lucy told ‘Express’. Sr Lucy said finding a lodge in the evening for the teenage girl was difficult. So, she had no other option but to stay with her.

She had not said anything against the FCC or the Church. “If they cite any reason for the allegations, I will believe them. I have not said or done anything against the Church and FCC. Let’s see what further actions they take against me,” she said.

The previous letter

In the previous letter, Sr Ann had accused Sr Lucy of breaking the vow of poverty for various ‘wrongdoings’, including publishing her book ‘Snehamazhayil’, taking part in TV channel discussions, buying a car and registering it in her name, taking a loan without seeking her superior’s permission and publishing her articles in non-Christian weekly and daily publications.