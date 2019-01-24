Home States Kerala

Church writes to Sister Lucy again; asks why journalist stayed with her

This time, her “violation” of the rule of the cloister by allowing a journalist to stay with her, going out late in the evening and coming back late at night without permission are her newly-added ‘si

Published: 24th January 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Nuns-Protests

Nuns of St Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, protesting against the delay taken in action on rape-accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tightening its grip on Sr Lucy Kalapura, who had stood against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Catholic Church on Wednesday sent her another letter seeking an explanation for her “disobedience against the Church”.

This time, her “violation” of the rule of the cloister by allowing a journalist to stay with her, going out late in the evening and coming back late at night without permission are her newly-added ‘sins’.

The letter, dated January 18 and written by Sr Ann Joseph, Superior General, Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), has asked Sr Lucy to explain her actions in writing and also give reason why further canonical process not be taken against her, before February 6.

ALSO READ: Church trying to suppress dissenting voices?

The letter notes, “You (Sr Lucy) have been repeatedly appearing on social media and before TV channels since September 20, 2018, without the knowledge of your superiors. You are belittling the Catholic Church and the FCC by making false accusations. You are going out late in the evening and are returning late at night without permission, which is against the religious disciplines of FCC.”

It adds: “You violated the rule of the cloister by allowing a journalist to stay in your room for a night. You made monetary transactions for publishing the book – which exceeds the amount even the FCC Superior General can use for extraordinary expenditure – without permission. This is a grave infringement of the vows of poverty and obedience.”

The latest letter was sent after Sr Lucy failed to respond to a previous warning letter sent by Sr Ann earlier this month.

READ HERE | A Christmas in solitude for Kerala nuns who protested against rape-accused Bishop

Will reply to the letter: Nun

This time, Sr Lucy has decided to reply to the Superior General’s letter. “The accusations they have levelled against me are false. I will give a proper explanation. I have already started drafting it. ,” she said.
She said the journalist was her relative’s daughter who had come to see her. “She could not stay in the guest room due to a miscommunication,” Sr Lucy told ‘Express’. Sr Lucy said finding a lodge in the evening for the teenage girl was difficult. So, she had no other option but to stay with her.

She had not said anything against the FCC or the Church. “If they cite any reason for the allegations, I will believe them. I have not said or done anything against the Church and FCC. Let’s see what further actions they take against me,” she said.

The previous letter

In the previous letter, Sr Ann had accused Sr Lucy of breaking the vow of poverty for various ‘wrongdoings’, including publishing her book ‘Snehamazhayil’, taking part in TV channel discussions, buying a car and registering it in her name, taking a loan without seeking her superior’s permission and publishing her articles in non-Christian weekly and daily publications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala nuns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp