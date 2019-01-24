Kerala Congress in the process of finalising candidates for 2019 polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress is in the process of finalising its candidates for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections. A draft list of aspirants, ranging from one to three in a constituency, is already with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

“We have already chalked out a strategy and have shortlisted the candidates for all the LS seats which the Congress will be contesting,” Mullappally told ‘Express’ over the phone from Kozhikode. The party has commissioned a three-pronged survey directly reporting to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. A senior Congress leader based out of Delhi told ‘Express’, “The survey is already commissioned and three agencies, all professional ones, are doing it. The report is directly being given to the AICC president.”

Mullappally told ‘Express’, “Surveys are just one of the methods adopted for selecting a candidate.”

Though the Congress has already declared all its sitting MPs will be contesting from their respective seats, the anointment of Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal as the AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation may change the combinations. A senior Congress leader said, “Venugopal may choose not to contest elections owing to his pressing responsibilities as the AICC general secretary or may opt for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which is considered a safe seat.” In case Venugopal doesn’t contest from Alappuzha, either M M Hassan or Shanimol Usman will be the Congress candidate for the seat. With Mullappally opting out of the candidate list, there are possibilities of T Siddik or Kannur DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni contesting from the Vatakara LS constituency. Both are young faces of the Congress with Siddik doing extremely well as the Kozhikode DCC president.

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan is on a sticky wicket. With DYFI All-India president Mohammed Riyaz almost a certain contender for the seat, having strong family and political bonds in the constituency, the Congress candidate may have to sweat out a lot. It will mostly be K Sudhakaran who will be contesting from the Kannur seat.

Senior Congress leader P J Kurien has been tasked with having discussions with Christian denominations and with the NSS and SNDP. “I have met a few Bishops and enjoy a close rapport with all Christian denominations. I will also be meeting NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan with whom I share a good personal relationship,” Kurien told ‘Express’.

A surprise candidate in Alathur

‘Express’ had already reported Adoor Prakash was the likely candidate in Attingal, while in Palakkad, either Shafi Parambil or V K Sreekantan may be the candidate. T N Prathapan will contest from the Thrissur seat while in Chalakudy, the Congress will almost certainly field K P Dhanapalan. Oommen Chandy will be the likely candidate in Kottayam, while in Ernakulam, the party high command has already given the green signal to K V Thomas. The Congress may spring in a surprise in Alathur.