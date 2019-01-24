Palakkad: CPM local leader attacked on court premises by ex-DYFI member

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Kannambra CPM local secretary K Surendran, 46, was attacked with a hatchet by an alleged RSS worker on the Alathur court premises at 11.30 am on Wednesday. Surendran, who was seriously injured with cuts on his head, face and neck, was rushed to a private hospital in Thrissur. He was admitted to the ICU and is on ventilator support.

The attacker, Sivadasan, 39, of Kunnamkad house at Kannambra, has surrendered at the Alathur police station with the hatchet. Surendran was attacked when he was going back after appearing before the court in connection with a case. He is the Vadakkencherry area committee member and a former state committee member of the DYFI.

When Sivadasan came to take his scooter, Sivadasan ran towards him and kicked the vehicle, which fell down. Surendran, who fell down, was hacked on the face and head. When he tried to get up and run, he was again slashed below the ear and on the neck, said eyewitnesses. Lawyers and a few people gathered at the spot, yet Sivadasan fled the scene and despite Surendran’s colleagues chasing him, he managed to get into the police station.

The CPM and DYFI activists gathered around the police station and created tension. DySP V A Krishnadas and Circle Inspector K A Elizabeth rushed police reinforcements from nearby police stations and brought the situation under control. K D Prasenan MLA intervened and dispersed the crowds. CPM district secretary C K Rajendran and P K Biju MP, who visited Surendran at the hospital, alleged that Sivadasan is an RSS worker. However, BJP leaders attributed personal rivalry to the attack.

Sivadasan is reportedly an accused in the attack on Democratic Women’s Association leader Sheeja and Kannambra DYFI leader Ratheesh. In the case of attack on Sheeja, Surendran was the main witness and this was one of the reasons for the attack, said the police. The Alathur police have registered a case for attempt to murder against Sivadas.