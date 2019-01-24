Balaramapuram St Sebastian’s Church: Even the dead made to suffer an ordeal here

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten months have elapsed since Balaramapuram St Sebastian’s Church member Maniyan passed away at 72, but his family members still feel sad they could not give him the desired farewell. Like any faithful, they wanted a proper burial, with a mass offered in their parish church, but they could not do it.

“We waited, but had to bury him the next day in the church cemetery without the usual religious rites. It still pains us,” laments Basanio Luis, Maniyan’s son-in-law.

Maniyan is one among the 18 people who died in the past 10 months in the parish. The ordeal had been the same.

A prolonged tussle between the Latin Catholic Diocese of Neyyattinkara and parish over the ownership of around 18 acres of land and property has been creating hardships for nearly 9,000 people belonging to 800-odd families here.

Dispute over church land leads to brawl, police case

The members of Balaramapuram St Sebastian’s Church claim the land belongs to the parish, but the Diocese says, as per law, the Latin Church owns it and hence should be under the Diocesan control.

After the scuffle took a turn for the worse 10 months ago, the parish has allegedly been denied regular masses and Diocesan support at baptism, holy communion, wedding and death. The issue got murkier last month after the first holy communion of 28 kids got disrupted, leading to a brawl and the police registering a case.

The church witnessed another development earlier this month when ex-priests under the Open Church Movement (OCM) --- an initiative by those who had left the Church fold earlier --- offered holy masses during the annual feast.

“Of the 18 who died in the past 10 months, four were buried without proper rites. The regular mass is not being held now. With the Diocese refusing to conduct it, we were forced to seek refuge in other churches. Unless we hand over the property’s ownership, the Diocese won’t send priests to our church,” said parish member Varghese Raj. “We went to the Bishop’s House 13 times, but were not permitted to meet him. Fed up with the Diocese’s non-cooperation, we conducted the annual feast with the help of the OCM,” said parishioners’ body secretary M Alphonse. The OCM celebrated masses during the 10-day feast at the church this month. “We intervened after feeling that justice was being denied to them,” said OCM chairman Reji Njallani.