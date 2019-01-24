Home States Kerala

Balaramapuram St Sebastian’s Church: Even the dead made to suffer an ordeal here

After the scuffle took a turn for the worse 10 months ago, the parish has allegedly been denied regular masses and Diocesan support at baptism, holy communion, wedding and death.

Published: 24th January 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten months have elapsed since Balaramapuram St Sebastian’s Church member Maniyan passed away at 72, but his family members still feel sad they could not give him the desired farewell. Like any faithful, they wanted a proper burial, with a mass offered in their parish church, but they could not do it.

“We waited, but had to bury him the next day in the church cemetery without the usual religious rites. It still pains us,” laments Basanio Luis, Maniyan’s son-in-law.

Maniyan is one among the 18 people who died in the past 10 months in the parish. The ordeal had been the same.

A prolonged tussle between the Latin Catholic Diocese of Neyyattinkara and parish over the ownership of around 18 acres of land and property has been creating hardships for nearly 9,000 people belonging to 800-odd families here.

Dispute over church land leads to brawl, police case

The members of Balaramapuram St Sebastian’s Church claim the land belongs to the parish, but the Diocese says, as per law, the Latin Church owns it and hence should be under the Diocesan control.
After the scuffle took a turn for the worse 10 months ago, the parish has allegedly been denied regular masses and Diocesan support at baptism, holy communion, wedding and death. The issue got murkier last month after the first holy communion of 28 kids got disrupted, leading to a brawl and the police registering a case.

The church witnessed another development earlier this month when ex-priests under the Open Church Movement (OCM) --- an initiative by those who had left the Church fold earlier --- offered holy masses during the annual feast.

“Of the 18 who died in the past 10 months, four were buried without proper rites. The regular mass is not being held now. With the Diocese refusing to conduct it, we were forced to seek refuge in other churches. Unless we hand over the property’s ownership, the Diocese won’t send priests to our church,” said parish member Varghese Raj. “We went to the Bishop’s House 13 times, but were not permitted to meet him. Fed up with the Diocese’s non-cooperation, we conducted the annual feast with the help of the OCM,” said parishioners’ body secretary M Alphonse. The OCM celebrated masses during the 10-day feast at the church this month. “We intervened after feeling that justice was being denied to them,” said OCM chairman Reji Njallani.

  • The Neyyattinkara Diocese says of the 247 churches under it,  only the Balaramapuram church is not ready to follow the system due to some vested interests

  • “As per the law, church land and property are under the control of the Diocese. Some people however want the land and property in their possession. Many meetings were held. Last January, when we decided not to support the feast, they had given a written assurance to follow the rules but went back on their word,” Monsignor G Christhu Das, Vicar General, Neyyattinkara Diocese, told ‘Express’.

  • According to the Vicar General, the Diocese has hence been associating with the parish only for Sunday mass and burials. Last December, the parishioners even blocked a priest, Shyju Das, for about nine hours. Later on priests refuse to go there.

  • “On January 11, a Neyyattinkara court rejected the parishioners’ demand that the Diocese should associate with the feast. They conducted the feast, with ex-priests offering Holy Mass, which is against Canon law,” the Vicar General further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neyyattinkara Kerala church Balaramapuram St Sebastian’s Church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp