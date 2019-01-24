Home States Kerala

EVMs are safe and secure: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer

The ECI has put in place an elaborate administrative system of security measures and procedural checks-and-balances to prevent any possible misuse or procedural lapses.

Published: 24th January 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:22 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer and Additional Chief Secretary T R Meena on Wednesday sought to put to rest the claims that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used by the electoral body were susceptible to hacking and that the 2014 Lok Sabha polls were rigged.

“The EVMs’ safety and security features are non-comparable. They cannot be tampered with, both because of technological measures and the strict administrative and security procedures laid out by ECI (Election Commission of India), which prevents any unauthorised person to access the EVM/VVPAT,” he said.

“Hence, the EVMs are protected from any tampering or manipulation before, during or after the polls; in storage or transportation from the manufacturer to the state/district and vice-versa; or when transported from one state to another. There have also been stringent administrative procedures laid by the ECI for the handling of EVMs,” he said.

The ECI has put in place an elaborate administrative system of security measures and procedural checks-and-balances to prevent any possible misuse or procedural lapses. The safeguards are implemented by ECI transparently with the active and documented involvement of political parties, candidates and their representatives at every stage, to build their confidence on the efficacy of EVMs, he said.

