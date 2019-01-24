K N Panikkar, Attoor Ravi Varma bag Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Historian K N Panikkar and poet Attoor Ravi Varma have bagged the Kerala Sahitya Akademi (KSA) Fellowships for 2017. S Kalesh, an editorial board member of Samakalika Malayalam Varika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express, has been selected for the Kanakasree endowment for the anthology ‘Sabdhamahasamudram’.

“Compared to previous years, the number of woman writers who bagged the awards is less, which is a concern,” said KSA president and writer Vaisakhan, who announced the Akademi fellowships and endowments for 2017 here on Wednesday.

Pazhavila Rameshan, M P Parameswaran, Kunjappa Pattannur, K G Poulose, K Ajitha and C L Jose were selected for the Akademi awards for their lifetime contributions to literature. Fellowships to the writers carry a purse of 50,000, 2 sovereigns of gold, a citation and a memento. Awards for lifetime contributions carry 30,000 in cash, a citation and a memento.

Others selected for the KSA awards for their outstanding contributions in different categories are Veerankutti (Poem), V J James (Novel), Aymanam John (Short story), S V Venugopan Nair (Drama), Kalpetta Narayanan (Criticism), N J K Nair (Vaijnanika Sahityam), Jayachandran Mokery (Autobiography/biography), C V Balakrishnan (Travelogue), Rama Menon (Translation), V R Sudheesh (Children’s literature) and Chowallur Krishnankutty (Comedy).

P Pavithran bagged the I C Chacko Endowment for Language Studies. Murali Thummarukudy was selected for the C B Kumar Endowment for Essay, while P K Sreedharan bagged the K R Namboothiri Endowment for Vaidika Sahiyam.

Abin Joseph bagged the Geetha Hiranyan Endowment for short story collection and P Soman was selected for the G N Pillai endowment for Vaijnanika Sahityam. Sheethal Rajagopal bagged the prize in the Thunchan memorial essay competition organised by KSA.

S Kalesh wins Kanakasree endowment

Kalesh, an editorial board member of Samakalika Malayalam Varika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express, was selected for Kanakasree endowment for the anthology ‘Sabdhamahasamudram’.