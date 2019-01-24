Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation aided only nine Rs 100 crore surplus projects

Jijo Malayil By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the last 10 years, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) could only aid in bringing in nine big-ticket (100 crore-plus) investments to the state. The KSIDC admitted this in response to an RTI query by an activist Govindan Nampoothiry. Among the nine projects, the largest investment was by the Kerala GAIL Gas at 2,000 crore, followed by the Kannur International Airport at 1,892 crore, with KSIDC investing 24 and 10 crore, respectively in these projects.

Two projects - a 1,000-crore Integrated IT Park by Malabar Group at Thrissur with the potential to generate 20,000 jobs, and a 295-crore waste to energy plant by GJ Eco Power in Kochi which could generate employment for around 200 people, are still being processed by KSIDC.On Nampoothiry’s RTI query, KSIDC reported in fiscal year (FY) 2009-10 to FY 2018-19, eight of the nine projects envisioned had been given full-sanctions with a combined employment generation for 6,802 people, till date.

Nampoothiry said the sheer inability of the state to attract large investments when compared to states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat prompted him to take up the issue. “With an increasing number of NRIs looking to invest and the state earnestly awaiting an economic revival after the devastating floods, the government should take steps to holistically improve the business environment here,” Govindan said.

He said due to frequent hartals and the ability of local-bodies and workers’ collectives to disrupt business ventures had led to home-grown manufacturers leaving the state.

Problem lies within

A prominent NRI investor not wishing to be named said the trend to squeeze NRI investors in the state as well as implementing a project in the state had become a nightmare due to continuous harassment from local self-government bodies, real estate lobby, long process to fetch approvals and constant hartals. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers are supportive. However, local self-government officers and local politicians are trying to evade us. They create unnecessary issues day-by-day and delay the projects,” the investor said.

“It is high-time to end this. Else Kerala will not develop further,” he said. The much-awaited single-window clearance platform which aims to integrate 14 departments proposed by the present LDF Government is yet to become functional, with KSIDC reporting no application had been processed by the system till date.

Businessman and World Malayalee Council global chairman Sunny Kuruvilla said while there had been substantial progress, it would be fair to say Kerala has some way to go before it can truly claim to be the most attractive investment destination.

“Right moves are being made at the government and policy levels. However, these need to cascade into simplified administrative processes. Through attractive investment sops, facilitating administrative processes and instituting NRI specific arbitration and grievance redressal forums, much of the apprehension among NRIs in making investment decisions can be allayed,” he said.

Nampoothiry hopes the government will explore ways to improve ease of doing business in the state can be improved, speeding up approvals and getting rid of red tape so that there is more inflow of investments into the state.