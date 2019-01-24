Home States Kerala

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation aided only nine Rs 100 crore surplus projects

The largest investment was by the Kerala GAIL Gas at 2,000 crore, followed by the Kannur International Airport at 1,892 crore, with KSIDC investing 24 and 10 crore, respectively in these projects.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the last 10 years, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) could only aid in bringing in nine big-ticket (100 crore-plus) investments to the state. The KSIDC admitted this in response to an RTI query by an activist Govindan Nampoothiry. Among the nine projects, the largest investment was by the Kerala GAIL Gas at 2,000 crore, followed by the Kannur International Airport at 1,892 crore, with KSIDC investing 24 and 10 crore, respectively in these projects.

Two projects - a 1,000-crore Integrated IT Park by Malabar Group at Thrissur with the potential to generate 20,000 jobs, and a 295-crore waste to energy plant by GJ Eco Power in Kochi which could generate employment for around 200 people, are still being processed by KSIDC.On Nampoothiry’s RTI query, KSIDC reported in fiscal year (FY) 2009-10 to FY 2018-19, eight of the nine projects envisioned had been given full-sanctions with a combined employment generation for 6,802 people, till date.

Nampoothiry said the sheer inability of the state to attract large investments when compared to states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat prompted him to take up the issue. “With an increasing number of NRIs looking to invest and the state earnestly awaiting an economic revival after the devastating floods, the government should take steps to holistically improve the business environment here,” Govindan said.

He said due to frequent hartals and the ability of local-bodies and workers’ collectives to disrupt business ventures had led to home-grown manufacturers leaving the state.

Problem lies within

A prominent NRI investor not wishing to be named said the trend to squeeze NRI investors in the state as well as implementing a project in the state had become a nightmare due to continuous harassment from local self-government bodies, real estate lobby, long process to fetch approvals and constant hartals. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers are supportive. However,  local self-government officers and local politicians are trying to evade us. They create unnecessary issues day-by-day and delay the projects,” the investor said.

“It is high-time to end this. Else Kerala will not develop further,” he said. The much-awaited single-window clearance platform which aims to integrate 14 departments proposed by the present LDF Government is yet to become functional, with KSIDC reporting no application had been processed by the system till date.

Businessman and World Malayalee Council global chairman Sunny Kuruvilla said while there had been substantial progress, it would be fair to say Kerala has some way to go before it can truly claim to be the most attractive investment destination.

“Right moves are being made at the government and policy levels. However, these need to cascade into simplified administrative processes. Through attractive investment sops, facilitating administrative processes and instituting NRI specific arbitration and grievance redressal forums, much of the apprehension among NRIs in making investment decisions can be allayed,” he said.

Nampoothiry hopes the government will explore ways to improve ease of doing business in the state can be improved, speeding up approvals and getting rid of red tape so that there is more inflow of investments into the state.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSIDC Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Kerala investments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp