KSIDC to hold investors’ meet in Kochi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will hold an investors’ meeting titled Ascend 2019 in Kochi to campaign about the reforms brought in by the LDF Government in the industries sector.

“The event will showcase to the investor community the investment avenues in the state, pro-active policies and reforms enacted by the government,” said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan.“The Assembly passed the Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act 2018 amending seven Acts. Subsequently, 10 rules were amended by the respective departments,” he added.

Deemed licence

The Industries Department had introduced an online platform (KSWIFT) for entrepreneurs to obtain licences and approvals in a time-bound manner. “Applicants who do not get any response within 15 days are deemed to have obtained a licence and can proceed with operations. In such a case, officials of the department responsible for the delay will be held liable,” the minister said.

KSWIFT will enable entrepreneurs to submit all applications online.Further, dedicated dashboards provided for both project proponents and department officials help for the end to end tracking of applications.