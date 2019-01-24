LDF Govt a total failure: Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Pinarayi Vijayan government is a total failure on all counts. He was inaugurating the siege of Secretariat by UDF workers in protest against the administrative failures, falling law and order situation, and the government’s encroaching in people’s beliefs. “There is no administration in the state. Even after four months of the ‘man-made’ floods, the government has not been able to even complete the construction of one single home for the victims.” he said.
Comments
