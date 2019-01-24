'AYUSH Conclave aims to make Kerala a global hub of health, wellness service’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To showcase various public health activities under AYUSH system in the state at the global level and to strengthen the grassroots level presence of AYUSH, a five-day International AYUSH Conclave (IAC) will be conducted at Kanakakkunnu, here on February 15. The event that is expected to be attended by more than 3,000 delegates will also have representatives from around 50 countries. The conclave will be inaugurated by Governor P Sathasivam.

“The IAC will become a platform for the global AYUSH community to develop and evolve discussions for better policy-making and industrial standards in AYUSH systems,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja at a presser on Wednesday.

“It has been found that though the state had progressed well in utilising AYUSH systems for effective public health interventions it is yet to gain a foothold at the global level. Thus through IAC, the aim will be to establish Kerala as a global hub of health and wellness service.”

According to the minister, the event organised jointly by state AYUSH Department and National AYUSH Mission Kerala comprises an international seminar, Arogya Expo, international trade fair, international AYUSH business conclave and LSG leaders meet.

“The international seminar on the focal theme ‘Public Health Interventions by AYUSH Medical Systems- Diverse Dimensions and Prospective Potentials’ will be a three-day event. It will have 10 sub-themes. The LSG leader’s meet being planned will come as part of the seminar,” Shailaja said.

AYUSH principal secretary Rajan N Khobragade said that promotion of Ayurveda and other herbal product exports from the state to potential destinations is a major objective of IAC. The said objective is expected to be attained through the international business conclave.

“The business conclave will have six components - good food conclave, conclave on Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeo (ASU and H) drug policy, buyer-seller meet, conclave on infrastructure development in AYUSH based health tourism and a farmers’ meet,” said Rajan.

It is learnt that the ideas that get evolved during the discussions will be incorporated in the proposed International AYUSH Research Institute at Kannur.

