2006 Kozhikode twin blasts: NIA arrests accused

The twin blasts near the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and Mofussil bus stands had rocked Kozhikode on March 3, 2006.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOCHI: The NIA on Thursday arrested Mohammed Ashar, an accused in the 2006 Kozhikode twin blasts cases, from the Delhi airport after he landed from Saudi Arabia. Ashar, 33, a resident of Thalassery in Kannur district, had been absconding and was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2010.

“The cases pertain to the twin improvised explosive device blasts that occurred at the KSRTC and mofussil bus stands in Kozhikode on March 3, 2006, causing injuries to two persons, besides damage to property,” an NIA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that NIA had taken over the investigation of the cases in December 2009 from the state police and had filed a chargesheet against eight accused, including Ashar, in 2010 under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, IPC and Explosive Substances Act.

According to the agency, Ashar and the other absconding accused P P Yusuf were ‘party’ to the criminal conspiracy hatched by prime accused T Naseer, Safas and others to carry out IED blasts in Kozhikode city in protest against the denial of bail to some Muslim accused in the 2003 Marad communal riots case. The NIA claimed that Ashar, along with Yusuf, had assisted T Naseer in preparing the IED and planted the explosive devices at bus stands in Kozhikode city. “Ashar had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2007 to evade arrest,” the agency said.

“There was a warrant pending against Ashar for the past several years. We had also approached the Interpol to track him down. He was deported from Saudi Arabia and on his arrival, the arrest was recorded. He will be produced before the NIA Court in Kochi on Friday. He was brought to Kochi via a flight from New Delhi on Thursday night,” sources said.

Ashar’s arrest will help the NIA in getting vital information about Yusuf. “Yusuf was one of the prime conspirators in the case. A warrant had been pending against him. The Interpol had also issued a lookout notice against him. We have to check whether Ashar had made any contacts with Yusuf while he was staying in Saudi Arabia,” an officer said.

