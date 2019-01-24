Home States Kerala

NIA conducts searches in Kasargod, seven other places

The inspection comes two days after Mohammed Hussain Molani, 43, an accused in the case, was arrested in Rajasthan.

Published: 24th January 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:23 AM

NIA, National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), investigating the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation terror funding case, conducted searches at the house of Abdul Rahman, a helper of BHEL-EML, at Chowki in Kasargod on Wednesday. The agency had conducted simultaneous searches at eight other locations at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh; Sikar and Jaipur in Rajasthan; Delhi, and Valsad and Surat in Gujarat, apart from Kasargod.

The inspection comes two days after Mohammed Hussain Molani, 43, an accused in the case, was arrested in Rajasthan.No arrest was made in Kasargod, said an official who was part of the search. “The search was conducted on the direction of the NIA in Delhi. Nothing incriminating was found from Rahman’s house,” said the official in Kochi.

Rahman has been an employee of BHEL-EML for the past 26 years, said his colleague.During the searches in other places, the NIA seized 26 SIM, 23 mobile phones, memory cards, and Rs 21 lakh among other things. The NIA said that the terror funding case was registered in July, 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

