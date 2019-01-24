Kerala ground water sources not that polluted but leads remains a danger

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: People of Kerala can heave a sigh of relief as their ground water sources are not that polluted as expected. But warning signs are all clear as lead content in ground water sources has touched 2 mg/l which is well above the normal prescribed level of 0.001 mg/l.

However, compared to immediate neighbours-Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Kerala’s ground water is of better quality as per the latest findings of the National Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme (NAQUIM). Ground water in Kerala has no arsenic content while it was two mg/l in Karnataka and nine mg/l in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, flouride content in Karnataka was 30 mg/l, nitrate 29 mg/l and iron 22 mg/l, while Kerala has only flouride content of five mg/l, nitrate content of 11 mg/l and iron content of 14 mg/l. Karnataka has no lead content compared to Tamil Nadu which has a lead content of three mg/l.

The NAQUIM was started with the objective to delineate the aquifers and develop plans for ground water management. The findings were documented based on information obtained from periodic monitoring of ground water quality and aquifer mapping studies in various parts of the country.

Kerala State Pollution Control Board Chief Environmental Engineer M A Baiju said there was not much industrial pollution of water bodies happening in the state while more sewage was getting mixed with water bodies rampantly. “We have not detected content of cadmium, chromium or arsenic in groundwater sources. But the level of e-coli bacteria and other hazardous bacteria was high.” he said adding the PCB was closely monitoring industrial discharges into water bodies. “Though we get many complaints about chemical pollution of water bodies, we couldn’t confirm it during chemical examination,” Baiju said.

Environmentalist Purushan Eloor begged to differ with the findings of the NAQUIM saying the study might not have covered Aluva industrial area. “Aluva river is still being polluted by industries. The situation has become worse after the flood. We should not believe these kind of findings,” he said.