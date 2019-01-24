Home States Kerala

Vilnius envoy in Kochi to pay homage to Lithuanian bishop buried in Varapuzha

Not many are aware of Kochi’s link with Lithuania, a small European nation on the shores of the Baltic Sea.

Published: 24th January 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Julius Pranevicius

Lithuanian ambassador Julius Pranevicius.

By Renjith Leen
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s tryst with the West is centuries old with three European countries – Portugal, The Netherlands and Britain – leaving their mark on the Queen of the Arabian Sea in more ways than one. But not many are aware of Kochi’s link with Lithuania, a small European nation on the shores of the Baltic Sea. Varapuzha, one of the historic suburbs of the city, is the resting place of a Lithuanian Catholic prelate, Bishop Florentius (Nicolaus Szostak), who was the Vicar Apostolic of the Malabar Vicariate, which later became the Archdiocese of Verapoly, from 1751 to 1773.

To strengthen this historic link and to pay homage to the missionary from his home country, Lithuanian ambassador Julius Pranevicius arrived in Kochi on Wednesday evening on a one-day visit. He is accompanied by Fr Ricardas Doveika, a Catholic priest and one of the most popular public figures in Lithuania.

The ambassador told Express that he came to know of this fascinating connection with Kochi during the unveiling of the commemorative plaque of Bishop Florentius in St Joseph and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Varapuzha, in 2016, by the then envoy. “It was thought-provoking. How strong must have been the motivation for someone from Lithuania to travel over 6,000 km in those times and to have made a difference to the lives of local people here,” he said, referring to Florentius.

On Thursday morning, the ambassador and Fr Doveika will visit St Joseph and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and offer tributes at the memorial plaque. He will then attend the commemorative Holy Mass in Latin. On his maiden visit to the state, the envoy said this new-found interest in the connection between Lithuania and Kerala also helped spread awareness in his country about the devastating deluge in the state last year. “There were fund-raising initiatives, especially on the part of Lithuanian Caritas, a Catholic NGO, for rebuilding flood-hit lives,” he said.  

Pranevicius said they are looking forward to explore the possibilities of nurturing this vital link by fostering cooperation and exchange in spheres such as ecclesiastical, cultural, historical, and academic.
In the backdrop of Vilnius being paired with Kochi as part of the EU International Urban Cooperation Programme, the ambassador would meet the Mayor and councillors for further cooperation.

Veteran journalist and church history expert Ignatius Gonsalves said Bishop Florentius, who belonged to the Carmelite order, took great efforts to bring the believers of the Latin as well as Syrian rites closer. “It is interesting to note this bishop mentored Fr Clement Pianius and encouraged him to compose ‘Samkshepa Vedartham’ (a compendium of Christian doctrine) – the first book to be printed in Malayalam – in 1772,” he said.

