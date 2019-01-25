Home States Kerala

A fight for fuel: Kerala fishermen demand for more kerosene

With the demand high, fishermen have resorted to buying kerosene off the black market operating in the coastal regions.

Published: 25th January 2019

kerosene

A fisherman carrying kerosene cans to fuel up his fishing boat | Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The supply of kerosene, which is used as fuel in fishing boats, provided by the state and Central Government is limited even though the demand for it is high. "The kerosene that we receive per month is not even enough for a week's fishing," says Moses Robert, a fisherman from Mariyanadu.

The quantity of kerosene provided by the state and the Central Government depends on the horsepower (HP) of the engines of fishing boats. The state's cost of kerosene is Rs 40 per litre and varies with season. A fishing boat with an engine of 9 HP is eligible to receive 19 litres of kerosene per month, while an engine of 25 HP gets 25 litres. Also, the pump owners take a minimum of four litres as a labour charge.
The kerosene from the Central Government is given on subsidy. While the boats with 9 HP engines receive 140 litres, the 25 HP engines receive 190 litres. The cost of a litre of kerosene varies from Rs 65 to 70. From this, the subsidy amount of Rs 25 will be given back to the fishermen in four months.

According to the fishermen, they require an average of 60 litres per day. "The requirement of kerosene depends on the fish we catch and the season. Sometimes we need 90 litres if we go into the deeper sea, while on some days we require only 40 litres," says Jose Josadima from Puthiyathura.

With the demand high, fishermen have resorted to buying kerosene off the black market operating in the coastal regions. "We cannot afford to pay Rs 70 per litre. This amounts to a huge sum of money each month. And the subsidy amount will only be given back to us after four months. Thus, we are forced to sell our permits to black market dealers. The dealers receive the kerosene from the Central Government pumps. But they will not charge the subsidy so that the fishermen only need to pay Rs 45.," says one fisherman.

As the amount of kerosene given by the government is less, the fishermen depend on these dealers for fuel. "Even during the fishing season, we get enough from the black market. But the cost is comparatively high. It starts with Rs 60 and goes up to Rs 70."

Addressing the issue, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said, "I have requested the Central Government to give kerosene to Matsyafed instead of Civil Supplies. Also, a request has been made to give kerosene at production cost so that the state government can provide it to the fishermen at a lesser cost."

