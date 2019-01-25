K Sudhakaran apologises for anti-women remark against Kerala CM

Home States Kerala

KPCC working president K Sudhakaran on Thursday apologised for the anti-women remark he made the other day at Kasargod while targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 25th January 2019

“If my speech hurt any woman, I apologise,” Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur after the inaugural function of the HSTA state conference here. He alleged a section of the media misinterpreted his statements and blew it out of proportions to malign him.

At the protest meet of the UDF on Wednesday, Sudhakaran had said people had expected much from Pinarayi as a man, but he acted ‘worse than women.’

READ HERE: Thought CM Pinarayi will act like a man, but he is worse than women: Congress' K Sudhakaran slammed for sexist remark

On Thursday, he said: “The statement was misinterpreted by a section of the media with the intention to malign me. What I was saying was Pinarayi’s act was worse than the attempt made by the two women activists who entered Sabarimala temple under the cover of darkness. It was not my intention to insult women as it is their support too that helped me progress so far in politics as a leader.”

