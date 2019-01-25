Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly opens Friday with Governor's policy address

The session will meet for nine days and one each day has been dedicated for the policy address and budget presentation.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The short session will be politically stormy in the wake of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and Sabarimala issue. The budget for 2019-20 fiscal will be presented on January 31, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan told reporters here on Thursday. The session will meet for nine days and one each day has been dedicated for the policy address and budget presentation. Three days have been marked for motion of thanks and general discussion on the budget. The session will conclude on February 7. The session will not meet on February 1.

‘LKS meeting funded  by expats’

The Speaker said the government would not spend money for the upcoming regional meeting of Loka Kerala Sabha meeting in Dubai on February 15 and 16. The expatriate community is funding the event. The next meeting of the LKS will be held in Kerala.

A public meeting on the ‘protection of the Constitution’ will mark the valedictory of the Constitution literacy programme. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi  Vijayan at the Central Stadium here on January 2. The literacy programme was a huge success.

The Assembly Hall and Museum will be open for the public on January 25, 26 and 27. A national youth parliament will be held in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Festival on Democracy programme. The event will be held on February 23, 24, 25. Over 2,000 students from within and outside the state will attend.

