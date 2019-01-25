Home States Kerala

CBI registers bribery case against Central GST superintendent in Thrissur

According to a CBI officer, the accused was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from the caterer.

Published: 25th January 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI Anti-Corruption Unit has registered a case against a superintendent of Central GST for allegedly demanding a bribe from a catering company owner at Chalakkudy in Thrissur. The case was registered against M D Kannan, superintendent of Central GST Divisional office, Chalakkudy. According to a CBI officer, the accused was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from the caterer.

“The case was registered based on the complaint filed by the catering company owner. We had verified the complaint and the FIR was registered based on the facts disclosed. The CBI team from Kochi checked the office of the accused and seized several documents,” sources said.

The complainant alleged the accused demanded bribe after threatening to fine him over alleged GST dues. “A few days ago, the accused contacted the complainant and informed him he has huge GST dues and a fine of 12 lakh will be imposed on him. However, the complainant used to regularly pay around 30,000 as GST every month,” sources said.

“Later, the accused officer contacted the complainant and allegedly asked to pay him 5 lakh, instead of the 12 lakh fine. He later reduced the amount to 4 lakh and asked him to pay it in two instalments. When the complainant told him he does not have enough money, he reduced the bribe amount to 2 lakh. The catering company owner was asked to pay it in two instalments. We took the officer into custody on Wednesday. His interrogation is progressing,” the CBI officer said.

CBI gets two days’ custody of officer
Kochi: The CBI on Thursday got two days’ custody of the superintendent of GST Chalakkudy Division, who was arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from a caterer. The CBI recorded his arrest and produced him before the court. The CBI submitted before the court the accused will have to be interrogated to ascertain whether he had taken bribe from other catering company owners as well.

Bail petition
The accused has filed a bail petition before the CBI Court in Kochi. As per the petition, he was falsely trapped by the CBI officers. He was never involved in any corruption incidents previously. The court will hear the bail application on Monday.

