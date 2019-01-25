Interview | Kerala government will strive for fiscal consolidation, says Thomas Issac

M S Vidyanandan By

Ahead of the annual budget presentation on January 31, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac exuded confidence that the state would be able to enhance the tax revenues and move out of the GST compensation scheme. Expenditure will be stepped up to save the economy from recessionary trends, he said. With expenditure growing at 16 per cent against the revenue growth of 10 per cent, the government will strive for fiscal consolidation, Isaac told M S Vidyanandan in an exclusive interview.

Q: Infrastructure reconstruction in the post-flood scenario poses a huge challenge to the government. How will the budget address the needs of Rebuild Kerala?

This budget would attempt to weave the KIIFB, Rebuild Kerala and the Plan projects together to execute the reconstruction programme. It is a complex task, but I’m hopeful.

Q: What are the focus areas in Rebuild Kerala?

The areas directly affected by the floods, especially the high ranges and Kuttanad need special attention. Rebuild Kerala is not just reconstruction, but building a better Kerala of international standards.

Q: Did the government achieve the goals set for the FY19, i.e. bringing down the fiscal deficit below the 3-per cent mark and zero revenue deficit? What are the targets set for the new fiscal year?

The deficits are certainly coming down, but not at the pace we expected. Our expenditure is growing at 16 per cent as against the tax revenue growth of 10 per cent, which is a big gap indeed. The government will strive for a fiscal consolidation.

Q: On the one hand, the fiscal conditions warrant expenditure cut, but on the other, accent needs to be laid on rebuilding the flood-ravaged infrastructure? How would you strike a balance?

To reduce expenditure would be suicidal. A kind of recessionary trend is visible in the economy owing to various reasons, mainly the slowdown in remittances. If the government also put a stop to the expenditure, virtually Kerala will slip into a recessionary mode. To avoid that we will step up the expenditure. Also, revenue will be raised to maintain the fiscal balance.

The key challenge of the budget is whether we can increase the tax revenue by some 30 per cent without which there will be no fiscal consolidation. Only if we cross the GST compensation limit, will we be able to add the VAT arrears to the state’s kitty. Otherwise the arrears will be adjusted in the compensation.

Q: Is the 30 per cent growth in tax collection a realistic goal?

Of course. At present our GST revenue is 13 per cent below the protected revenue. Also, we face a 13 per cent leakage in GST collection due to lack of data for scrutiny. When the data is available by June, we would be able to plug the leakage. By any means necessary, we will raise the GST to over 27 per cent. Afterwards a big effort will be made to collect the arrears. A big amnesty scheme is on the cards.

Q: Will the proposed GST cess would result in a price rise of commodities? Wouldn’t it result in a diversion of trade benefiting traders from other states and online traders?

No way. Prices of several commodities have come down considerably after various rounds of GST rate cut. Adding just 1 per cent would not affect the consumers or businesses. None would go outside (the state) for 1 per cent benefit.

Q: Isn’t the 1,000-crore estimate from GST cess a conservative one?

Not exactly, mainly because it is not going to cross 1,000 crore. We will exempt certain categories which would be announced in the budget.

Q: Are you still hopeful of a favourable response from the Centre on raising the state’s borrowing limit?

Yes, there is a good chance (of Centre raising the limit), but we’ll have to wait till the Lok Sabha polls. Many states have proposed to the GST Council to raise their borrowing limits to compensate for the drop in revenue after GST implementation. The Union Finance minister had also agreed to this in principle.