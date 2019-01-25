Introduce target system for PSUs, says Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To bring in more discipline in the performance of the public sector units in the state, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan suggested introducing target system in the PSUs both yearly, monthly and daily target to the unit along with the employees.

The officers who excel in their domain and meet the target should be given incentives, while those who become a liability to the unit cannot go in this manner anymore, he said. He was speaking after reviewing the performance study of 42 public sector units in the state organised by the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB). The study under the direction of Industries Department was carried out to devise a strategy to bring more public sector units in the state to growth track.

The minister also directed to hold review meeting of PSUs in every three months along with board meeting. The minister also said when the LDF government took charge of the state, the cumulative loss of the PSUs was 131.60 crore which then increased to 236.83 crore in 2015-16.

However, the state could bring the sector on the growth track in the last fiscal with registering a profit of 160 crore in 2017-18. The state has also enhanced the spending for the sector, he said. “The number of profit-making PSUs rose to 14 last fiscal. The government cannot afford to protect the profitable PSUs that slips down to loss,” the minister said.

The public sector unit Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has also registered a profit of 195 crore and the Malabar Cements is on the growth track, the minister said.RIAB chairman N Sasidharan Nair said a centralised platform has to be created for the sale of traditional industry products.

If there is a common platform for the procurement of raw materials and sale of produces of companies which use same raw materials for different produces, the production expense can be cut down, he said. K Elangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries, said land of PSUs lying vacant or unutilised have to be used judiciously. The PSUs concerned should be ready to lease out the land on short-term and long-term basis,

he said.