Kerala Government rolls out its policy for 2019-20 with focus on gender equality, social justice, infrastructure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget session of Kerala Legislative Assembly has been set on motion with Governor P Sathasivam on Friday delivering policy address that was marked with criticism of the centre's 'step-motherly' treatment towards the state. It also included appreciations for the handling of the Sabarimala issue by the government.

The Left government rolled out its policy address for 2019-20 with focus on gender equality and social justice while upholding renaissance values. Rebuilding Kerala would need 4-5 years, said the governor in his address. Certain remarks in the policy address invited criticism from Opposition which said the government failed to implement rebuild initiatives.

Unlike the previous edition, where he had skipped the elements critical of the central government, this time around the governor reproduced the entire speech prepared by the state government. He said, "imbalance caused by the detrimental effects of unhealthy Centre-State relations in general and the fiscal relations, in particular, have put our state at a great disadvantage in furthering the advances it has already made in several sectors."

He also sought a restructuring of the centre-state relations, in such a way that it will enrich both the centre and the state.

Sathasivam also said "the Supreme Court ordered that preventing the entry of women in a particular age group to Sabarimala temple is unconstitutional. My government is duty bound to implement the judgement and uphold our constitution."

The government-marshalled 'Vanitha mathil' that had attracted applauds and brickbats alike also found mention in his speech. "My Government extended support to the suggestions of social organisations to mobilise a 'Vanitha Mathil' across the length of Kerala as a symbol of the united will of Kerala women in their struggle for gender justice. The fact that more than 50 lakh women gathered on the historic evening gives us faith and confidence in protecting and promoting the secular and progressive values that Kerala is known for."

He also touched upon the violence and protests that shook the state in the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. Sathasivam said the government is committed to protecting

the life and property of citizens. "Recent incidents where, in the pretext of public protests, damage to property and violent targeting of sections of the population with a view to disrupt peace and harmony needs to be viewed seriously."

Highlights

*Under Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), more than 500 projects worth Rs 41,000 crores have been approved which includes major infrastructure projects in all constituencies

including drinking water supply projects, coastal highway, hill highway, cultural centres etc. Of these, projects worth Rs 9000 crores have been tendered and Rs 5500 crores worth have commenced. Overall, projects worth Rs 50,000 crores are contemplated to be undertaken under KIIFB.

*Cochin international Airport Limited has paid a dividend of Rs. 3l crores to Government of Kerala, which shows the success of public-private partnerships in Kerala.

* The preliminary works for Sabarimala Airport have started. A Special Purpose Vehicle has been formed for the development of Azhikkal Port. Government has approved in principle E-vehicle policy under which new three-wheelers being deployed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode shall only be electric vehicles.

* Will organise a State Level Teachers Congress. 'K-Dat" a software related aptitude test will be conducted through 250 nodal schools to recognize the field of interest of higher secondary students. SMILE (Skill Mentorship for Innovative Life Experience) programme will be organized in association with National Skill Development Corporation. Talent Labs will be established in schools to develop models of talent enhancement.

* Government intends to provide at least One Job to One Tribal Family. Measures will be taken to extend the Special Recruitment Drive from among ST candidates for appointment in all departments.

* 'Gothrabandhu Scheme' will be extended to all tribal areas in the State. 'Millet Village Scheme' implemented in Attappady will be extended to the rest of the State with the help of Agriculture Department.

*The Hill Pulaya, Aranadan & Malapandaram communities will be provided with a separate package as in the case of Adiya & Paniya communities.

*A quick survey conducted after the floods estimated that 477.20 acres of agriculture land under cultivation and 4,979 rearing animals have been lost.

* Kerala Academy of Skills Excellence (KASE) will establish "World Skills Lyceum" to foster research, initiatives and innovations to prepare youths for tomorrows jobs.

* Azheekal, Kollam & Beypore Ports are being developed with basic infrastructure facilities to enable handling of cargo/passengers. Financial assistance shall be mobilised for dredging of Kollam& Beypore ports under SAGARMALA project of Government of India.

* Will introduce an on-line Intelligent Building Plan and Management System (IBPMS) this year to issue building permits in a transparent and citizen-friendly manner.

*'Waste to Energy' plants in a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis in a Public Private Partnership mode as an integrated solution to sustainable management of solid waste.

*The State Industrial Security Force (SISF) will be expanded. During 2019-20, all police stations will become 'Janamaithri Police Stations' and 'Service Delivery Centres.' Integrated Digital Traffic Enforcement System will be set up. Propose to have 15 per cent women in Police force and establish 4 Vanitha Police stations.

*The Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) aimed to secure the property and wealth of high-value business entities.

*Exploring the possibility of augmenting generation capacity by installing another 780 MW power station at ldukki utilising the existing reservoir.

*Under the LIFE Mission, facilitated the completion of more than 50,000 houses that were pending completion since 2006 and supported 80,000 houseless families who have their own land to construct houses. Construction of at least one Life Mission flat complex in all districts will begin in this financial year.

* Screening for Anti Microbial Resistance will be done in all District Hospitals. A Biosafety Level III Virology Lab will be established in Medical College, Kozhikode with the support of ICMR. Emergency and full-fledged Trauma Care Units will be commissioned in the Government Medical Colleges. The newly constructed Drugs Testing Lab in Thrissur will be commissioned and a new Drug Testing Lab will be set up in Kannur.

*Dcided to establish a company called Kerala Social Security Pension Limited, which will function directly under Finance Department.

*Kerala Sahitya Academy proposes to organize an International Literary Festival in Thrissur in collaboration with other cultural institutions. It will also set up a Malayalam literary archives & museum.

* A third and fourth Broad Gauge Railway Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod for semi high-speed trains. This project proposal includes providing for two more additional lines in a separate elevated railway line 'as a Green Field Corridor. The Semi High-Speed Trains, with a speed of 180 Km per hour will lessen the travelling time.

*Integrated River Basin approach by revamping irrigation structures like shutters, embankments, canals and pumps in the aftermath of floods. Surveillance system for 19 dams, instrumentation for 16 dams.

*Decided to clean up 9 major rivers and water bodies and establish Sewerage Treatment Plants in riverine urban areas.

*Talent Identification Protocol to track talent from the school level by including the principles of Kinanthropometry.

*Set up Devaswom Tribunal to restore alienated lands of Devaswom Boards and proposes to introduce a bill in the coming session.