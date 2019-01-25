Home States Kerala

Kerala government to launch pension scheme for NRIs

The Governor announced the scheme during his address to the state Assembly.

Published: 25th January 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will soon launch a 'Pravasi Dividend Pension Scheme' to provide regular pension to Non-Resident Keralites on a one-time payment of Rs 5 lakh, Governor P. Sathasivam said on Friday. He announced the scheme during his address to the state Assembly.

"My government is committed to the welfare of millions of Pravasi Malayalis. The one-time payment of Rs 5 lakh will be deposited with KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) for financing infrastructure projects," said Sathasivam.

READ| Kerala Government rolls out its policy for 2019-20 with focus on gender equality, social justice, infrastructure

There are 2.1 million migrants from Kerala across the world whose estimated total annual remittances to the state has been found to be Rs 85,092 crore, a study said. Of these, close to 90 per cent are in the Middle East.

Sathasivam pointed out that the state would set up a call centre with an international Toll-Free Line to provide information, register complaints and details about action taken on various issues faced by the Non-Resident Indians.

"A comprehensive interactive portal will also be launched to provide information on job opportunities in various countries, online attestation and recruitment processes."

He also spoke about the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) that was established with the aim of using the expertise, talent and resources of NRIs from Kerala for the overall growth and development of the state.

The LKS was supposed to offer a meaningful say to the NRI community in implementing schemes for building a new Kerala and the scheme proved to be a success, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later told the media.

"We are soon going to have a regional meet of LKS in the United Arab Emirates," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pravasi Dividend Pension Scheme Kerala pension scheme Kerala NRI pension Sathasivam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp