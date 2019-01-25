Home States Kerala

LDF is scared of K M Mani, says Oommen Chandy

Thrice the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Pinarayi Vijayan government gave clean chit to Mani in the bar bribery case, Chandy said.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 04:37 AM

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The LDF government is scared of the Kerala Congress (Mani), and that is why it is targeting its party leader K M Mani, said senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Yatra, a statewide political campaign of KC(M), in Kasargod on Thursday. Thrice the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) of the Pinarayi Vijayan government gave clean chit to Mani in the bar bribery case, Chandy said. “Now he is being investigated again for the fourth time. Four or forty times, they will get nothing against Mani,” he said, adding that corruption and allegations of corruption are two different things.

Mani was on the dais, presiding over the function. To be sure, the Vigilance court dismissed the clean chit to Mani and asked the VACB to initiate another probe against him last September, said Chandy, adding that the government should have convinced the court that there was nothing against him.

He said the people would not forget the ruckus the LDF created inside the Assembly when Mani was presenting his 13th budget in 2015. “Their actions are haunting them now,” he said. On Lok Sabha ticket to KC (M), Chandy said the Kottayam seat belonged to Kerala Congress and that it would remain so. There was no disagreement over it, he said. “Congress will never try to steal the seats of its allies. That is the strength of the UDF,” he said.

