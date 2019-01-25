Left government in Kerala to celebrate 1,000 days in office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will organise major celebrations in connection with the Left government completing 1000 days in office. The cabinet meet on Thursday decided to inaugurate 1000 new development and welfare schemes across the state, in connection with the celebrations.

The one-week celebrations will be from February 20 to 27. In connection with this, week-long exhibitions, development seminars and cultural programmes will be organised in all districts. There will be three-day programmes in each assembly constituency. Completed projects and new schemes of the state government will be inaugurated.

Ministers who have been given charge for organising programmes in each district are Kadakampally Surendran (Thiruvananthapuram), J Mercykutty Amma (Kollam), G Sudhakaran (Alappuzha), K Raju (Pathanamthitta), P Thilothaman (Kottayam), M M Mani (Idukki), A C Moideen (Ernakulam), V S Sunil Kumar, C Raveendranath (Thrissur), A K Balan, K Krishnankutty (Palakkad), K T Jaleel ( Malappuram), A K Saseendran, T P Ramakrishnan (Kozhikode), K K Shylaja (Wayanad), E P Jayarajan, Ramachandran Kadannappally (Kannur) and E Chandrasekharan (Kasargod).

Title deed distribution

Within 1,000 days of coming to power, the Left government was able to distribute title deeds to one lakh families, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a Facebook post, the CM said the government was able to make a record achievement. As many as 102681 families were able to fulfil the dream of having their own land.

The previous UDF government during its five year rule was able to give as many as 1,29,672 title deeds including 39788 title deeds under the zero landless programme, during the period from June 2011 to May 2016. The current government was able to give almost same number of title deeds within three years. It’s a major step towards the goal of zero landless Kerala, the CM said.