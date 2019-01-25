Home States Kerala

Nambi Narayanan to be honoured with Padma Bhushan

It was in September last year that the Supreme Court ordered a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to the man, who at one point during the godawful time had contemplated suicide.

Published: 25th January 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)

By SHAN A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haunted for years by false yet damning charges that marooned his good old days, former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan got a big stamp of honour for the sacrifices he was forced to make as the septuagenarian was selected for the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

The bygone year has been a fruitful one for the man, who was the victim of police vendetta that ensured his fall from grace as a reputed cryogenics engineer. It was in September last year that the Supreme Court ordered a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to the man, who at one point during the godawful time had contemplated suicide.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan presents Rs 50 lakh cheque to Nambi Narayanan

It was in 1994 that he was arrested after being branded as a spy in the infamous ISRO spy scandal- a blemish that remained with him till he was exonerated by the apex court four years later. Though the Oommen Chandy government decided not to take action against the police officers, a decision that was upheld by the High Court also, Nambi went knocking the Supreme Court doors again.

The court ordered compensation and formation of a judicial commission to probe the allegations against the policemen. Padma Bhushan could be the biggest atonement towards the man who fought for justice despite his illustrious career going astray after getting entangled in malicious prosecution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Nambi Narayanan Padma Bhushan ISRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp