Nambi Narayanan to be honoured with Padma Bhushan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Haunted for years by false yet damning charges that marooned his good old days, former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan got a big stamp of honour for the sacrifices he was forced to make as the septuagenarian was selected for the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

The bygone year has been a fruitful one for the man, who was the victim of police vendetta that ensured his fall from grace as a reputed cryogenics engineer. It was in September last year that the Supreme Court ordered a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to the man, who at one point during the godawful time had contemplated suicide.

It was in 1994 that he was arrested after being branded as a spy in the infamous ISRO spy scandal- a blemish that remained with him till he was exonerated by the apex court four years later. Though the Oommen Chandy government decided not to take action against the police officers, a decision that was upheld by the High Court also, Nambi went knocking the Supreme Court doors again.

The court ordered compensation and formation of a judicial commission to probe the allegations against the policemen. Padma Bhushan could be the biggest atonement towards the man who fought for justice despite his illustrious career going astray after getting entangled in malicious prosecution.