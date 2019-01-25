Sabarimala: ‘Revisit of master plan needed to provide facilities for women’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To provide facilities for women, a revisit of the master plan itself may be necessary, which can be done only after a thorough assessment of all aspects by the authorities concerned and it has to be approved by the Centre and the state governments and also the TDB. This would take considerable time, said report.

The TDB informed the observers that there has been a huge dip in income this season, because of the events that unfolded after the Supreme Court verdict. For the restoration of the Pampa after the floods, a huge amount is necessary. There are huge deposits of sand along the Pampa river for a distance of 12 km, which have to be desilted and removed. Landslides have caused heavy damage to the side walls of Pampa at Thriveni, which have to be protected by constructing retaining walls. These would require huge investments either by the government or the TDB.

For implementing the SC order, more facilities are to be provided along the traditional path for women devotees, apart from tight security, considering the age factor.

Women were taken to the temple through VIP gate due to security concerns, HC told

Kochi: The government on Thursday informed the High Court that the two women who entered Sabarimala were taken through the gate meant for VIPs and staff of TDB and that their entry to sanctum through the temple door behind the Kodimaram was necessitated from the security point of the temple as well as the lives of the women. The government filed the statement in response to the report filed by the observers stating it was not known as to how the two women- Bindhu and Kanakadurga- who were escorted by five unidentified men, were allowed to enter upper Thirumuttam through the gate which is usually prohibited for devotees.

The government said the duo trekked to Sabarimala with the protection of police in civil dress to avoid the attention of protestors, if any, at Sabarimala. The entry of the women was legal and was in accordance with the dictum laid down by the SC, the statement said.