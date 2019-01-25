Special court in actor abduction case: Kerala High Court seeks details of women sessions judges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the Registrar General to furnish the details of women sessions judges working in and around Thrissur and Ernakulam districts for transferring the case relating to the sexual assault on a women actor to a court headed by a woman judge for the trial.

The court also observed that the condition now prevalent in the courts to hear the cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was pathetic. In fact, the victim and the accused had to enter the courtroom through the same door and the victim did not enjoy any privacy. They could not tender evidence in a free and fair manner before these courts. Besides, there was no video conferencing facility available as in courts outside the state.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by the victim seeking to constitute a special court.

A Full Court had declined a request made by the state government to constitute a special court headed by a woman judge to try the actor assault case citing the reason it was not feasible to constitute a court for a period of one year or until the closure of trial. The High Court had informed the government it had decided to constitute 12 special courts for trying cases registered under the POCSO Act. Therefore, the sexual assault case could be transferred to one of these newly constituted POCSO courts. When the case came up for hearing, Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted as the case came under the rarest of rare category, it had to be heard and tried by a woman judge. Unfortunately, the Full Court had decided otherwise on its administrative side. However, the court could still pass appropriate orders on its judicial side for constituting a woman judge headed court.

In her petition, the victim contended the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code mandated the victim of an offence of gang rape should not be compelled to depose and otherwise participate in a trial before a male judge. This was to protect her privacy and dignity.

Tvm airport: HC seeks Centre’s view

Kochi: The Kerala High Court sought the view of the Central Government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on a petition challenging the decision to hand over the management of the Trivandrum Airport to private entities. The petitioners submitted the steps taken by the AAI are without jurisdiction and clearly contravening the provisions of the AAI Act, 1994, and the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Parole under guise of treatment not acceptable: HC

Kochi: Expressing displeasure over granting frequent paroles to P K Kunjananthan, one of the CPM leaders convicted in the murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, the High Court on Thursday observed that prisoners should not be given parole under the guise of treatment. The court said if prisoners are suffering from ailments, the government should provide treatment for them. The court issued the order on a petition filed by K K Rema, wife of T P Chandrasekharan, seeking to declare that the parole granted to Kunjananthan be declared illegal and a violation of the Permission of Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act 2010.

According to the petitioner, Kunjananthan had been frequently granted parole. He was granted parole for 216 days in 29 months, which was illegal. The documents got through the RTI Act reveal the government granted parole to Kunjananthan illegally in almost all months of 2016 and 2017. The court issued notice to Kunjananthan and the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services.